Origins: Young Marco + more TBA

FOLD
Fri, 22 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

An artists that need's no introduction!

Young Marco joins us for a debut at FOLD, alongside a some very special guests TBA.

_______________________

➣ FOLD operates a strict 21+ and ID check at the door policy, please make sure to br...

This is a 21+ event. (Photo I.D required)
Presented by Origins Sound LTD.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Young Marco

Venue

FOLD

Gillian House, Stephenson St, London E16 4SA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

