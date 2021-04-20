Top track

Heavy Lungs - Angle Grinder

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hit The South Festival 2024

New Cross Inn
20 Apr - 21 Apr
GigsLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Heavy Lungs - Angle Grinder
Got a code?

About

Everything Is Fine + Of Course + New Cross Live present

Hit The South Festival 2024

New music festival at the New Cross Inn on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st of April. Our 1st wave of acts includes Hotel Lux, Heavy Lungs, Saloon Dion, Grandmas House, Loos...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Inn.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

5
Knives, Slap Rash, Lemondaze and 5 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.