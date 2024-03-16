DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Certified Platinum DJ and Producer, Eliza Rose (The Baddest Of Them All) returns to the theatre, having just released 'Body Moving' with Calvin Harris at the end of last year.
It's a pleasure to welcome such a rising star alongside LOVEFOXY and Lady Passi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.