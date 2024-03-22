Top track

Reggaeton Boat Party

Thekla
Fri, 22 Mar, 10:00 pm
PartyBristol
£14.56

About

Reggaeton Party returns to bring the Latin Fever back to Bristol this March! Come join us for the ultimate Reggaeton Fiesta at the legendary Thekla Club, Bristol's favourite party boat!

Room 1: Strictly Reggaeton music all night with music from Daddy Yank...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Reggaeton Party.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Thekla

The Grove East Mud Dock, Bristol BS1 4RB
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

