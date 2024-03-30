DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Perry Wayne Presents Sound of Invasion Tour

Primary Night Club
Sat, 30 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From $21.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

WUB LIFE x ETHER PRESENTS…

PERRY WAYNE’S SOUND OF INVASION TOUR

Support TBA

Meyer x Void Sound

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Wub Life X Ether
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Perry Wayne

Venue

Primary Night Club

5 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.