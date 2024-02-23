DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Maskenada

Uoll Loft
Fri, 23 Feb, 10:30 pm
PartyFirenze
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

MASKENADA

Questo è un evento 18+
Presented by Lattexplus di Giacomo Gentiletti e C. S.A.S.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Elisa Bee, Hertz Collision

Venue

Uoll Loft

Firenze, Firenze, città metropolitana di Firenze 50127, Italia
Doors open10:30 pm

