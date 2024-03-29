DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

STRAPPED - LAUNCH PARTY

Signature Brew Haggerston
Fri, 29 Mar, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

East London’s newest monthly club night for queer women, non-binary and trans people at Signature Brew, Haggerston.

LAUNCH PARTY THEME: LEATHER

STRAPPED is a celebration of dyke culture and chaos. We understand that the term ‘dyke’ can embody many forms,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 537 Media.
£
Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

