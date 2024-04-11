Top track

BIG HUGE NEW CIRCLE, LOST LYRA, LAST LIVING CANNIBAL

The George Tavern
Thu, 11 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Double bill to celebrate the release of Big Huge New Circle’s debut EP, Diurnal, plus support from Last Living Cannibal.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The George Tavern
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Last Living Cannibal, Lost Lyra

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends2:30 am

