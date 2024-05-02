Top track

Face To Face - Disconnected

Face To Face: Night 1

Cobra Lounge
Thu, 2 May, 6:00 pm
About face to face

Southern California punk outfit Face to Face emerged in the early '90s, following in the fierce but melodic direction of contemporaries such as the Offspring, Bad Religion, Pennywise, and NOFX. Their songs were streamlined blasts of rebellious self-determi Read more

Event information

Riot Fest presents...

Face To Face: Night 1
performing the album "Don't Turn Away" plus a set of favorites

All Ages
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

face to face

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

