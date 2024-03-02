Top track

King Britt - New World In My View

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Blacktronika: Timmy Regisford All Night Long / King Britt + Charlie Dark / Car0zilla / Suphala [early live show]

Public Records
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

King Britt - New World In My View
Got a code?

About

Kicking off the event with an early live performance, world-renowned tabla player Suphala sets forth the grooves, followed by Shelter NY : Timmy Regisford all night long in the Sound Room. In The Atrium, London's Charlie Dark, founder of the original Black...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

King Britt, Charlie Dark, Suphala

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.