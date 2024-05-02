DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HORATIO GOULD: SWEET PRINCE (SPECIAL RECORDING) - 9.30PM

The George Tavern
Thu, 2 May, 9:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£11.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After his sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run, Horatio is bringing his critically acclaimed debut hour on tour. His friends tell him he needs to open up, but he feels he has nothing to confess. Being part of a generation where everyone is constantly reminded tha...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The George Tavern.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Horatio Gould

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends2:30 am

