Top track

Numb

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Anjunabeats: Alex Sonata & The Rio, Amy Wiles, Darren Tate (LIVE), Genix, GVN & SØNIN

Concorde 2
Sun, 26 May, 2:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £24.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Numb
Got a code?

About

Anjunabeats Outdoors heads to Brighton’s Concorde 2 on 26 May for an all-day-long spring showcase soundtracked by a stacked lineup of label favourites.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PERCOLATE.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Amy Wiles, Genix, GVN

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.