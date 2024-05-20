DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dubbed a future superstar by Joe Bonamassa, Toby Lee brings his world-class guitar virtuosity to Nottingham Rough Trade to showcase his evolution from a Blues prodigy to a fully-fledged Rock Star in the making.
Rough Trade Nottingham is lift accesible
