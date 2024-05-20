Top track

Toby Lee - The Search For Happiness

Toby Lee @ Rough Trade Nottingham

Rough Trade Nottingham
Mon, 20 May, 6:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dubbed a future superstar by Joe Bonamassa, Toby Lee brings his world-class guitar virtuosity to Nottingham Rough Trade to showcase his evolution from a Blues prodigy to a fully-fledged Rock Star in the making.

Rough Trade Nottingham is lift accesible...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Toby Lee

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends9:30 pm
150 capacity

