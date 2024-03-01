DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Queer Bruk and Jungle Kitty present... Queer Kitty

Peckham Levels
Fri, 1 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Queer Bruk and Jungle Kitty presents... Queer Kitty Peckham 2024 link up!

Partnering again with one of their fave South London venues, Peckham Levels, Jungle Kitty and Queer Bruk are back to bring you a rave with some of your fave DJs!

Join us as we host...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Queer Bruk and Jungle Kitty
Venue

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

