DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Disco 70-80 del Bellezza

ARCI Bellezza
Fri, 9 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJMilano
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ebbene sì, ci siamo ancora: dopo una lunga astinenza e dopo i sold out delle ultime edizioni la Discoteca Settanta Ottanta torna finalmente a impadronirsi del salone dello storico circolo Arci Bellezza di Milano!

Le migliori hit di due decadi che hanno fa...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.