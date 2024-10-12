DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PorkPie Live plus Pretty Green (The Jam)

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 12 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Introducing PorkPie, Scotland’s 8 piece Ska Behemoth, a music force of nature that have been tearing up stages the length and breadth of the British isles in 2023. Combining top quality dance along ska standards with well crafted originals from their recen...

This is a 14+ event
Get Loose Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Porkpie, Pretty Green

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

