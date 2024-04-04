DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Free Bluegrass Night w/ DMV Bluegrass Collective

Quarry House Tavern
Thu, 4 Apr, 7:00 pm
Washington D.C.
Free
About

Thursday, April 4th 2024
DMV Collective
7:30PM - FREE - All Ages

DMV COLLECTIVE
Washington, DC
https://www.facebook.com/DMV.Bluegrass.Collective

ACCESSIBILITY INFO: There are 13 stairs at the entrance to Quarry House Tavern

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

