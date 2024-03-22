Top track

Skee Mask - Dial 274

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Origins: Skee Mask + Very Special Guests TBA

Village Underground
Fri, 22 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Skee Mask - Dial 274
Got a code?

About Skee Mask

Skee Mask has an enviable ability to create works of ambient techno that are both abstract and cohesive. The masked Munich musician draws upon classic techno tenets – dark, industrial, foreboding – and injects layers of emotion to create his sonic narrativ Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Ilian Tape's Skee Mask joins us at Village Underground on March 22nd alongside some very special guests!

If you have any queries or would like more information about access at Village Underground, please see our FAQs here: https://bit.ly/3EhSLgF, or conta...

Presented by ORIGINS.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Skee Mask

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.