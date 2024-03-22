Top track

Skee Mask - Dial 274

DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

Got a code?

Origins: Pangaea, Skee Mask & Marie Montexier

Village Underground
Fri, 22 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £17.85

About

Producer and co-owner of Hessle Audio, Pangaea joins us next month for a DJ set where genres will combust, collide, and cohere, for a masterclass in hybridised club sounds. Ilian Tape producer Skee Mask brings his rolling rhythms, deep electronic soun***...

Presented by ORIGINS.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Skee Mask, Pangaea, Marie Montexier

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

