Top track

The Biblecode Sundays - Maybe It's Because I'm An Irish Londoner

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bible Code Sundays Live -Plus England vs Ireland

Scala
Sat, 9 Mar, 3:30 pm
SportLondon
£22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Biblecode Sundays - Maybe It's Because I'm An Irish Londoner
Got a code?

About

Bible Code Sundays play their annual 6 Nations gig, this time at the almighty Scala in Kings Cross. The full match will be on two big screens in the venue followed by Bible Code Sundays straight after the match.

Plus special guests on before the game. Tic...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Glasswerk
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Biblecode Sundays

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:30 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.