Dred Buffalo, Toad & The Stooligans, The Z-Boys

Askew Bar & Lounge
Sat, 9 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$13.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for this bad ass bill with Dred Buffalo, Toad & The Stooligans, The Z-Boys and Tyler Fauxbel at Askew on Saturday 3.9.24!!

8pm doors

9pm show

$12 advanced tickets

$15 day of/at the door

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

