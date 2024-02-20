DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Piano Spheres: Vicki Ray, Nacht und Traüme

2220 Arts + Archives
Tue, 20 Feb, 8:00 pm
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Pianist Vicki Ray presents Nacht und Träume – an evening that explores liminal states of consciousness through the music of Cage, Schubert and Berg alongside new works by Rachel Beetz, Andrew McIntosh, Noah Meites and Bill Alves.

This is an age 18+ event
Presented by Piano Spheres
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Vicki Ray

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

