DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Frankie Archer

Grand Junction
Fri, 7 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The brilliant Frankie Archer brings her unique blend of synths, drum tracks and earthy Northumbrian fiddle to Grand Junction.

Frankie Archer has exploded onto the electrofolk scene with music that transcends stereotypes using a combination of manipulated...

Presented by Nest Collective
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Frankie Archer

Venue

Grand Junction

Grand Junction at St Mary Magdalene's, Rowington Close, London, W2 5TF
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.