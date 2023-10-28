Top track

Gush

bdrmm

Kleinvieh
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsDresden
€23.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

bdrmm are a four-piece band based in Hull. Musically, there are nods to The Cure, Deerhunter and DIIV, while the band reference Radiohead as an influence. There are also echoes of krautrock and post-punk, from The Chameleons to Protomartyr, somewhere in th Read more

Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.

Lineup

Bdrmm

Venue

Kleinvieh

Gothaer Straße 12, 01097 Dresden, Deutschland
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

