C2C FESTIVAL 2023 | DAY 3 | SAT

Lingotto
Sat, 4 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsTorino
€69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

04 NOVEMBER | LINGOTTO, TORINO / EUROPA

FLYING LOTUS°, KING KRULE°, MOODYMANN, SLAUSONE MALONE 1, YVES TUMOR°, BLTNM SHOWCASE° WITH SHABJDEED, AL NATHER, DABOOR & MOURI, PAN 15 WITH BAMBII, BILL KOULIGAS, CRYSTALLMESS, HONOUR°, SANGRE NUEVA (DJ PYTHON, FL Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Situazione Xplosiva.

Lineup

11
Flying Lotus, King Krule, Moodymann and 11 more

Venue

Lingotto

Via Nizza 280, 10126 Turin Turin, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

