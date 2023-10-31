Top track

Freakin' Out On the Interstate

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Briston Maroney

CHALK
Tue, 31 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Freakin' Out On the Interstate
Got a code?

About

FORM Presents

BRISTON MARONEY

+ Abbie Ozard

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Abbie Ozard, BRISTON MARONEY

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
825 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.