Top track

Grime

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Louis Culture

Le Hasard Ludique
Sat, 20 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Grime
Got a code?

About

Louis Culture est l'artiste convaincant et à l'écoute de tous les genres, dont vous ne saviez pas que vous aviez besoin. Ce rappeur, producteur et DJ de 24 ans explore la riche tapisserie de la musique noire britannique - house, UK garage, hip-hop et autre Read more

Présenté par OCTOPUS.

Lineup

Louis Culture

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.