Yazmin Lacey

POPUP!
Mon, 20 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€14

About

Tout au long de son chemin dans la scène musicale, Yazmin Stacey a utilisé sa musique pour capturer des moments plus intimes les uns des autres et les mettre en chanson. Son premier album “Voice Notes” est un enregistrement de ces moments. Il s’inscrit dan...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.

Lineup

Yazmin Lacey

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm
175 capacity

