Jean-Michel Blais

Hallé at St Michaels
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Jean-Michel Blais is a pianist-composer-performer based in Montreal. Growing up in rural Quebec, Blais only started tickling on the family organ at age 9, before beginning to compose, then to attend piano lessons. He enjoyed playing in masses, weddings and Read more

Presented by Hey! Manchester.

Lineup

Venue

36-38 George Leigh Street Ancoats Manchester M4 5DG
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

