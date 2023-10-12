DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Combining influences from his Caribbean heritage with electronic beats and acoustic folk, singer and multi-instrumentalist David Walters has won fans worldwide with his unique sound, with solid support from Gilles Peterson, FIP, Radio Nova and France Inter
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.