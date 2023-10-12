Top track

David Walters - Kryé Mwen

David Walters

Ramona
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Combining influences from his Caribbean heritage with electronic beats and acoustic folk, singer and multi-instrumentalist David Walters has won fans worldwide with his unique sound, with solid support from Gilles Peterson, FIP, Radio Nova and France Inter Read more

Presented by Ramona
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

David Walters

Venue

Ramona

40 Swan Street, Manchester, M4 5JN, United Kingdom
Doors open4:00 pm
350 capacity

