GERVAISE - Release Party

FGO-Barbara
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Exubérante et fragile, sincère et provoc. Gervaise c'est ça. Sa musique raconte la liberté, la condition féminine, le rapport au corps avec sensualité. Cet EP parle de dualité. Entre l'armure et le fragile, entre la force et le cœur, le carnassier et le

Présenté par Madline.

Lineup

Gervaise

Venue

FGO-Barbara

1 Rue Fleury, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

