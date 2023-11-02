DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alien Chicks

100 Club
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Alien Chicks are a Brixton based post-punk power trio, whose music explores a whole mix of genres including jazz, rap, bossa nova, and math rock. Their songs are a surreal social commentary packed with punchy rhythms and eclectic time signatures. Their you Read more

Presented by Metropolis Music.

Lineup

Saloon Dion, Alien Chicks

Venue

100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.