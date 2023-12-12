Top track

Lankum - Go Dig My Grave

Lankum

CHALK
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
About

In celebration of their 4th album release ' False Lankum' out March 2023 via Rough Trade Records, Irish folk quartet LANKUM will be joining Melting Vinyl for this very special headline show.

Descending from the Irish capital city of Dublin, LANKUM are a c...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Melting Vinyl.
Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

