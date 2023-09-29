Top track

Agent Orange / Spice Pistols

Cobra Lounge
Fri, 29 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$37.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Riot Fest presents...

Agent Orange
w/ Spice Pistols

All Ages

No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Spice Pistols, Agent Orange

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

