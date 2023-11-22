DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Luidji

La Nau
Wed, 22 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€20.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Luidji es la historia de un tipo que se hunde, pero que vuelve a levantarse. Y este primer álbum: Tristesse Business Season 1, no es en realidad más que la línea de meta de una encrucijada artística sinuosa y abollada.

Presented by PPL United.

Luidji

La Nau

Carrer d'Àlaba, 30, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

