DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dream Wife

Electric Brixton
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £20.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The gatekeepers, the so-called legends / Ya boys gonna let the girls play? / Or are they merely ornaments on display?” so states “Leech”, the bold and explosive first single from Dream Wife's long-awaited third album Social Lubrication. It's a rock-heavy, Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Ash Kenazi, Prima Queen, Dream Wife

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

