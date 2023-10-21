Top track

Favé

ANTIPODE
Sat, 21 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsRennes
€25.10

Top track

Favé - Urus
About

Difficile de passer à côté du phénomène Favé ! Ce jeune rappeur venu tout droit du 95 affole déjà tous les compteurs et ce n’est que le début…

Moins d’une dizaine de morceaux sur les plateformes de streaming mais déjà plus d’un million d’auditeurs. Son si Read more

Présenté par KRUMPP MUSIC et Live Affair

Lineup

Favé

Venue

ANTIPODE

75 Av. Jules Maniez, 35000 Rennes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

