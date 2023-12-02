DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boogie In The Box

Hot Box
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJChelmsford
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Best of 70s and 80s Disco, Soul & Funk. Have it large at HotBox with Masonic, Dr Funkendick and a very rare and special set from the one and only Packet Funkmaster.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

