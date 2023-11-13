DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cory Henry

HERE at Outernet
Mon, 13 Nov, 7:00 pm
From £30.86
Part of the EFG London Jazz Festival 2023

Cory Henry is a Grammy Award winning artist, composer, producer, multi-instrumentalist and all-around keyboard master.

Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, Cory Henry’s childhood existed within the pages of sheet mu Read more

Presented by Serious

Josh Barry, Cory Henry

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

