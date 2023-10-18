Top track

Overmono + Dylan Dylan

Cabaret Sauvage
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
€25.81

About

Super! présente :

Overmono en live au Cabaret Sauvage le 18 octobre 2023

Le duo électronique britannique Overmono est connu pour ses sons contagieux et taillés pour le club, avec un amour aiguisé de la rave music, du breakbeat et de la transe des années Read more

Présenté par Super!

Lineup

Dylan Dylan, Overmono

Venue

Cabaret Sauvage

59 Boulevard Macdonald, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

