Top track

FEWS - Metal

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fews + Kyoto Kyoto + Slimy Bench

The Hope & Ruin
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

FEWS - Metal
Got a code?

About

The first seeds of Glass City were already sown at the end of 2019. The self-released EP DOG began to take shape, but gave way to more material than expected. After the band started their own record label, recorded everything themselves, and did almost all Read more

Presented by Love Thy Neighbour + Acid Box.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Kyoto Kyoto, FEWS

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.