Blanks - Milano

BIKO
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€25.50

About

Blanks è sempre alla ricerca di modi per connettersi con i suoi fan e grazie ai social media sono più vicini che mai! Questo lo rende parte della prossima ondata di artisti come Conan Gray, Troye Sivan e Shawn Mendes, che sono stati in grado di ricevere il Read more

Presentato da Radar Concerti

Lineup

Blanks

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

