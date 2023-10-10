Top track

Songs Through the Dark in aid of Help Musicians

Lafayette
Tue, 10 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ritish singer-songwriter Henry Grace has partnered with the charity Help Musicians for a special one-off show at Lafayette in London for World Mental Health Day on October 10th 2023. The show will raise funds and awareness for Music Minds Matter, the free Read more

Presented by AEG & Help Musicians Presents.

Lineup

1
Jamie Lawson, Blaine Harrison, Elles Bailey and 1 more

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

