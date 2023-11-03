Top track

D>E>A>T>H>M>E>T>A>L

Panchiko

The Mash House
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
£25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

On July 21st, 2016, a user on 4chan’s /mu/ board posted a photo of a demo CD they’d discovered in an Oxfam charity store in Nottingham, UK: titled D>E>A>T>H>M>E>T>A>L, purportedly released in 2000. The listener uploaded the ripped audio to file-sharing sit Read more

Presented by Sneaks Events.

Lineup

Panchiko

Venue

The Mash House

37 Guthrie St, Edinburgh EH1 1JG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

