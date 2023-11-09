Top track

Melissa Laveaux - Kouzen





Melissa Laveaux + Dowdelin

Transbordeur
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
From €28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MELISSA LAVEAUX

Après l'excellent Radyo Siwèl en 2018, Mélissa Laveaux nous est revenue en 2022 avec un quatrième album studio : "Mama Forgot Her Name Was Miracle", un disque spirituel, poétique et hautement émancipatoire.

DOWDELIN

Présenté par SAS Transmission et Junzi Arts.

Lineup

Dowdelin, Melissa Laveaux

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

