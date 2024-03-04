Top track

Sababa 5 + Support

The Hope & Ruin
Mon, 4 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The music of Sababa 5 centres around mediterranean rhythms and melodies, together with sounds from the world of rock and psychedelic funk, creating a real mix of east and west.

The band cites influences that range from wrecking crew recordings from the ’6...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Acid Box.

Sababa 5

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

