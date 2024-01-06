Top track

The Bluebeaters in concerto a Taranto

Mercato Nuovo
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€13.80

About

Il nome The Bluebeaters è un richiamo alla Label britannica dei primi ’60, la Blue Beat Records, famosa per il repertorio Ska e Rocksteady giamaicano, genere che la band propone trasformando classici della musica mondiale e scrivendone di originali in ital...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE MUSICASETTA (MERCATO NUOVO).

Lineup

The bluebeaters

Venue

Mercato Nuovo

Via Mercato Nuovo, 30, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

