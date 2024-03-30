DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LAURIE DARMON

La Marquise
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
Selling fast
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Auteure-compositrice-interprète, musicienne et productrice, Laurie Darmon se lance dans la musique après ses études de droit. Elle sort alors un premier EP autoproduit rapidement repéré par France Inter et Universal Music, écrit 3 titres pour le chanteur C...

Présenté par Le Bazar

Lineup

Laurie Darmon

Venue

La Marquise

20 Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.