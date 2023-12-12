Top track

Porridge Radio - Back To The Radio

Porridge Radio x Solidarity Tapes: CFC Fundraiser

Oslo
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

For this special one off night, the formidable Porridge Radio will be performing an entire set of unreleased material, so be sure to grab your ticket quick! Known for their emotive and raw lyricism, and their unique and palpable sound which combining art-r...

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).
Presented by Memorials of Distinction.

Lineup

Porridge Radio

Venue

Oslo

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
375 capacity

