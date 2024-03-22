Top track

Mastiff - Fail

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mastiff Album Launch

The Polar Bear
Fri, 22 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsHull
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mastiff - Fail
Got a code?

About

A miserable band from a miserable town. MASTIFF hail from a tiny port city called Kingston upon Hull, founded by 12th-century monks, and bombed to the brink of obliteration during World War II. Over the years, spiraling social depravity, poor education, an...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yersin, Mastiff

Venue

The Polar Bear

229 Spring Bank, Hull HU3 1LR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.